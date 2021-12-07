Western Alliance Bancorporation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,629 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,962% compared to the typical daily volume of 370 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,644,000 after purchasing an additional 653,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 390,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $110.05. 961,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,817. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.33.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

