Western Financial Corporation Sells 499 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Western Financial Corporation decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $8.01 on Tuesday, hitting $314.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,052. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

