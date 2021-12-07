Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Down 2.8%

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.35. 258,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,603,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 25.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 139,862 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 23.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,205,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 113,191 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

