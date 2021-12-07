Wey Education (LON:WEY) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Wey Education plc (LON:WEY)’s share price traded down 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.55). 128,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 432,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.60).

The company has a market cap of £58.04 million and a P/E ratio of 69.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Wey Education Company Profile (LON:WEY)

Wey Education plc provides online educational services using an Internet-based platform to deliver teaching to students at primary, secondary, and of sixth-form age worldwide. It operates two school brands, InterHigh, an online school and Academy 21, which provides alternative education potions for other schools and businesses.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Wey Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wey Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.