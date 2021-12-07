Where Food Comes From (WFCF) and Its Peers Critical Review

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS: WFCF) is one of 377 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Where Food Comes From to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From’s competitors have a beta of -2.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.2% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Where Food Comes From and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $20.08 million $1.38 million 34.44 Where Food Comes From Competitors $1.79 billion $348.40 million -39.42

Where Food Comes From’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From. Where Food Comes From is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Where Food Comes From and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Where Food Comes From Competitors 2481 12626 23412 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 20.10%. Given Where Food Comes From’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Where Food Comes From has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 12.75% 21.11% 13.84% Where Food Comes From Competitors -127.38% -149.02% -5.63%

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.