Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) has been assigned a C$12.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.73.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.25 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.69. 2,778,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,954. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.30 and a one year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,665,356.52. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Insiders have purchased 39,970 shares of company stock valued at $276,466 over the last ninety days.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.