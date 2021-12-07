Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.73.

WCP stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.69. 2,778,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,954. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,498,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,665,356.52. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 39,970 shares of company stock valued at $276,466.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

