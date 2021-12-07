WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.21 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $658.40 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005701 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001231 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.