Whiteheart (WHITE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,306.00

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $679.87 or 0.01353140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $79,306.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00057932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.98 or 0.08528334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00082868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,382.84 or 1.00276159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

