Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

WLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 2.65.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 436.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 103,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

