Widercoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28,124.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. During the last week, Widercoin has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a market capitalization of $50,815.67 and approximately $28,124.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00057746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.06 or 0.08528241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00062455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00083098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,760.31 or 1.00531746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.