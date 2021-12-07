Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Purchases 3,222 Shares

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $10,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 1,447 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $4,688.28.

Shares of WLMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 156,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a PE ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 94.2% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 248.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $484,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

