Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $398.64

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 398.64 ($5.29) and traded as low as GBX 328 ($4.35). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 332 ($4.40), with a volume of 132,086 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIN shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.90) price target on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £413.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 362.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 398.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera acquired 4,000 shares of Wincanton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £14,120 ($18,724.31).

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

