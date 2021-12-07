Wing Finance Price Tops $15.57 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $15.57 or 0.00030921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.48 million and $3.41 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.29 or 0.08425503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,951.03 or 1.01168696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00076945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,274,660 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,660 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

