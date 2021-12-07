WINkLink (WIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $505.11 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $559.17 million and $505.11 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

