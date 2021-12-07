WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Trading Down 1.5%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.99. Approximately 5,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.