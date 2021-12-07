Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.51).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRW. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.37) to GBX 285 ($3.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock remained flat at $GBX 286.40 ($3.80) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.24. The company has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.67. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 297 ($3.94).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

