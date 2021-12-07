Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Market Cap Reaches $388,269.78

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for $60.94 or 0.00120008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $388,269.78 and approximately $1,218.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

