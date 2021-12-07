Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 473 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $9.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.85. 227,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,244. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

