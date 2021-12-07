Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $869.94

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 869.94 ($11.54) and traded as low as GBX 834 ($11.06). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 847.50 ($11.24), with a volume of 100,428 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.92) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.80) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.88) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 931 ($12.35).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 844.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 869.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

About Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.