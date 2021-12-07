World Token Market Cap Tops $2.06 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Token has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. World Token has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $108,981.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.29 or 0.08425503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,951.03 or 1.01168696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00076945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002660 BTC.

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,765,059 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

