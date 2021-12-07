Wownero Achieves Market Cap of $8.69 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $24,703.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00056424 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

