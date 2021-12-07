Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 229,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wrap Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wrap Technologies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

