Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Down 1.9% This Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $555,683.01 and approximately $4,070.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.47 or 0.00016391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00059577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.73 or 0.08418072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,817.99 or 1.00283793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00076809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.