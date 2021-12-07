Wrapped Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $202.63 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion and approximately $202.63 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $50,044.53 or 0.99723363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.92 or 0.00924443 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 256,790 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

