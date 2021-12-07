Wrapped NXM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.51 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $57.77 or 0.00113768 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $96.88 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00040407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00210273 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.