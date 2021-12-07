Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $227,550.58 and approximately $1,310.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $669.27 or 0.01325495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00222855 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

