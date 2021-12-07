WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Price Down 2.3%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.66 and last traded at $49.71. 6,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 341,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

