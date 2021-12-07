X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Head to Head Contrast

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares X Financial and Hargreaves Lansdown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $336.09 million 0.54 -$200.54 million $0.02 168.58 Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 9.48 $399.33 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial.

Risk & Volatility

X Financial has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 1.29% 0.85% 0.41% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for X Financial and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Hargreaves Lansdown 4 3 3 0 1.90

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats X Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

