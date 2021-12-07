X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading 1.3% Higher

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20. 107,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 158,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDEF. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000. Brightworth lifted its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 373,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 289.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 45,424 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.