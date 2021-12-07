Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading Up 12.5%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND)’s share price was up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 44,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 76,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

About Xander Resources (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

