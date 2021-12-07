Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Insider Seggern Christopher Von Purchases 4,000 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. 285,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,478. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,957,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,696,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

