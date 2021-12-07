XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,229,680.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,228. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 2.20.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

