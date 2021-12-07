XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.81% from the stock’s previous close.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.39. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. First American Trust purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,380,000. Douglas C. Lane & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas C. Lane & Associates Inc. now owns 1,071,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,210,000 after acquiring an additional 191,814 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 465,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 171,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

