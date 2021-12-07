Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells $65,400.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $65,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $103,760.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $115,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $123,280.00.

YMAB traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. 177,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $758.97 million, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after buying an additional 69,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after buying an additional 569,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

