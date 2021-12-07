Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Set at C$5.50 by CSFB

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) received a C$5.50 target price from stock analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

YRI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.23.

Shares of TSE:YRI traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.93. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.82 and a one year high of C$7.85.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.2108219 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 158,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

