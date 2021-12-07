Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YRI. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CSFB set a C$5.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.68.

TSE YRI traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,440. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.82 and a 12 month high of C$7.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.47. The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.2108219 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

