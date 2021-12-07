Yellow Road (ROAD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $81,775.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.30 or 0.08492170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00085156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00062218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,213.49 or 1.01347867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,646,530 coins and its circulating supply is 2,744,975 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

