YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Price Hits $2.01 on Exchanges

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $45,478.55 and approximately $81,890.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

