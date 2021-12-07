Yield Guild Games Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $69.13 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $413.05 million and approximately $69.13 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00011873 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.29 or 0.08425503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,951.03 or 1.01168696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00076945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,075,036 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

