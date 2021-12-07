Yield Protocol Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $39,984.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.