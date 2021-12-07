Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. Yum China reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

NYSE YUMC opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. Yum China has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

