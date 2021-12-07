Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

CGAU stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.74. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $136,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

