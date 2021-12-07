Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dermata Therapeutics.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRMA. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ DRMA traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. 178,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,097. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

