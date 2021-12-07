Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FORG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. 224,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,276. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

