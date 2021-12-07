Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $830,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after acquiring an additional 960,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,748,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

