Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OrganiGram.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,795 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OrganiGram by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 421,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 404,148 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $560.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.20. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $6.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

