Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will announce $9.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.22 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $38.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after buying an additional 7,275,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after buying an additional 2,282,622 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after buying an additional 2,104,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 2,041,651 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 2.08. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.