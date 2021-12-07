Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $933.62 Million

Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to post $933.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $958.00 million and the lowest is $919.30 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted sales of $513.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

NYSE SQM opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.