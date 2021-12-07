Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Post $1.85 EPS

Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. TotalEnergies reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 302.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

