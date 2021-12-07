Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Post $1.85 EPS

Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. TotalEnergies reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 302.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TotalEnergies.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TTE stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
